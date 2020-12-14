Memphis VA will be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 14, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is among 37 VA sites that will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said the Memphis VA was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

The Medical Center will begin vaccinating health care personnel and veterans at long-term care facilities once the vaccines have been received.

The VA will receive an initial limited-supply, then a larger amount for general implementation at a later date. Once large supplies of the vaccine are available, veterans who want to receive a vaccine can get one.

According to a news release, the VA will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

Once more vaccines become available, the VA will begin to schedule appointments with eligible veterans.

“The safety of our veterans and staff is a priority and we welcome the opportunity to be among the first of the VA facilities to distribute the vaccine,” said Memphis VA Chief Executive, David K. Dunning.

