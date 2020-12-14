Missouri releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri expects to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, but when can you get vaccinated if you live in the show me state?
The initial installment of about 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccination will arrive in Missouri sometime between Monday and Wednesday.
The state’s Health Director, Randal Williams, said although the vaccine may be limited at first, he expects it to be available for all Missouri residents by mid-April.
“We now have a commitment of 339,775 doses of vaccine for initial vaccinations for the end of December,” said Williams.
Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine availability is broken down into three phases.
Phase one will include healthcare and essential workers, and high-risk populations.
As the vaccine becomes more available, all Missouri residents can get vaccinated in phase 2.
Phase 3 will be open to anyone who lives in the Show-Me-State.
Vaccinations will require a second dose, after three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.
