JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two teams gunning for Hot Springs met in Jonesboro. The Golden Hurricane surged in the 2nd half to beat Izard County 70-56 on Monday. Keyln McBride led JHS with 22 pts, Coby Everett dropped 34 pts for the Cougars.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/14/20)
Jonesboro 70, Izard County 56 (Boys)
Brookland 43, Westside 38 (Boys)
Maynard 75, Westside 73 (Girls)
Southside 64, Valley View 55 (Boys)
Tuckerman 46, Ridgefield Christian 45 (Boys)
Marion 56, Hernando (MS) 34 (Girls)
Riverside 56, Cross County 44 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 53, Manila 49 (Girls)
Marmaduke 50, Rector 47 (Girls)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.