Poinsett county judge resigns at the end of quorum court meeting

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County Judge Bobby Cantrell resigned from his position at the meeting Monday night.
Poinsett County Justice of the Peace for District #1 Randy Jones told Region 8 News he submitted his resignation at the end of the quorum court meeting.
In the letter, Judge Cantrell called it an honor and a great opportunity but that he was stepping down on Jan. 1.
Cantrell added he felt he accomplished a lot in the years that he served as a judge and will cherish the experience.
Cantrell didn’t tell the court why he resigned.
However, Jones said he was going to miss working with Cantrell.
“He was a heck of a good man and I sure hated to lose him,” Jones said. “I’ve been on the quorum court over 20 years, but he’s been the best judge I ever worked with.”
Cantrell didn’t return several phone calls made by Region 8 News on Monday night.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.