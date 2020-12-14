Poinsett county judge resigns at the end of quorum court meeting

Poinsett county judge resigns at the end of quorum court meeting
By Jorge Quiquivix | December 14, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 9:06 PM

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County Judge Bobby Cantrell resigned from his position at the meeting Monday night.

Poinsett County Justice of the Peace for District #1 Randy Jones told Region 8 News he submitted his resignation at the end of the quorum court meeting.

In the letter, Judge Cantrell called it an honor and a great opportunity but that he was stepping down on Jan. 1.

Cantrell added he felt he accomplished a lot in the years that he served as a judge and will cherish the experience.

Cantrell didn’t tell the court why he resigned.

However, Jones said he was going to miss working with Cantrell.

“He was a heck of a good man and I sure hated to lose him,” Jones said. “I’ve been on the quorum court over 20 years, but he’s been the best judge I ever worked with.”

Cantrell didn’t return several phone calls made by Region 8 News on Monday night.

