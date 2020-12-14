Police looking for escaped inmate

Rudd was awaiting transport to the Arkansas Department of Correction. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
December 14, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a Jackson County inmate who escaped from a detention center Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13th, inmate Roger Dylan Rudd, 34, escaped from the Jackson County Detention Center.

He was waiting to be transported to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Rudd is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 5′7′ tall, and weighs around 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, white shoes and a brown jacket.

If you see Rudd, do not approach him, but call your local law enforcement agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.

