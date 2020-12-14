Quorum court discusses ordinance with new protocols after Kade Holliday’s indictment

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court Finance Committee approved an ordinance with new “protocols for internal controls.”
The ordinance was in response to the recent news that former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday had been indicted for wire fraud.
“We put a lot of work into it,” Lawrence said. “We want to make sure that something like this never happens again.”
Ever since Holliday was accused of taking more than $1.4 million in county money for personal use, Lawrence and Judge Marvin Day have been hard at work.
“We really tried to think of all the different ways that money could be taken and try to add more security steps,” Lawrence said. “We want to take away just that possibility of anyone having that ability [that Kade had] or the availability to take any funds.”
Those steps include having an audit committee composed of three elected officials forcing every transaction to go through an extra hoop to get approved.
“One individual starts the claim,” Lawrence explained. “The next individual takes the money and deposits that to the bank account, and then another individual in another office actually makes the payment and someone checks each step afterward.”
The amount of money the county has will be available for different elected officials to see at all times.
“If anything unusual occurs, we’ll know that day,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence added it feels nice to have this step completed.
“This has been a long time coming,” Lawrence said. “Everything happened at the end of July, so we’ve been working towards this since then and so it feels good to have this first step out of the way.”
As for that next step, this ordinance will be presented in front of the full court on Monday, Dec. 21.
County officials also discussed the budget for 2021.
Judge Marvin Day said the court took 6 weeks to get the budget together.
The full quorum court unanimously approved the budget on Monday night.
With that approval, each county employee received, on average, a 3.5-percent raise to their salaries.
“We got a budget passed tonight so I’m very excited about that,” Judge Day said. “We’ve been working really hard and you’re always looking at ways to be efficient with the taxpayer dollars and I think we’re doing well in that area.”
Part of the changes to the budget includes what Judge Day called a clearing up of some areas.
The quorum court also approved removing some of the contracted services to out-of-county places like St. Jude’s Hospital and the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
