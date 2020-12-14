Region 8 gets first round of COVID-19 vaccines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 doctors and nurses saw some of the first COVID-19 vaccines administered Monday at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
A total of 10 employees of the hospital looked to have a smile behind their mask as they got their shot and want others to consider the vaccine.
“I think it’s kind of exciting to get it done,” Randy Baker, RN said.
Baker works with positive COVID-19 patients in the ICU at NEA Baptist.
“I’m just glad to get it done because we work with them all the time,” he said. “We want to be able to stay around and take care of these people.”
While NEA Baptist is giving employees the option to get the vaccine or not, Baker encourages the public to consider getting the vaccine when it’s made available.
One of the first five pharmacies in Arkansas to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is here in Region 8.
Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro is one of the first to receive the vaccine.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the first vaccine doses would be given to the healthcare community, while the second doses will go to nursing homes around the state.
The vaccine was given emergency authorization by the FDA on Friday, Dec. 11.
