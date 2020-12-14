School district gives back during pandemic and holiday season

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Around this time of year, many kids are excited about what they will receive during the holidays; however, the students at Trumann School District are taking time to give.
The Trumann School District is spreading a little Christmas cheer by dedicating the whole month of December to giving back.
Each campus selected a charity to sponsor.
The elementary school and pre-k are donating to the Trumann Food Pantry.
The middle school is sending their funds to the folks at the Stepping Stone Sanctuary homeless shelter.
The high school is collecting funds for Make-A-Wish.
Superintendent Brandie Williams says that students are excited to make a difference. She says that the school district is trying to teach them the importance of giving back at a young age, especially during hard times like the pandemic.
“2020 has been unforgiving, I will just say, and there’s been a lot of need in our community. And we do have a city that is considered high poverty,” Williams said. “We really have a heart for giving and helping out your fellow man, so if we can build that sense of community early on then, it will be there for generations to come.”
Williams says that all donations will stay within the community.
Each organization holds a special place in their heart.
For example, They’ve had students stay in the Stepping Stone Sanctuary and receive food from the pantry, making it important to give back and show some support.
