Stepping Stone Sanctuary expands facility to house more people

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic mixed with the colder months has led to an increase of occupants at Stepping Stone Sanctuary, a homeless shelter, in Trumann.
They’re in the process of expanding their facility to house more people in the community. Right now, Stepping Stone Sanctuary can only take in women and children, but their latest renovation project will allow them to facilitate men and more families.
By Wednesday, the shelter will have a full house.
They have seen an increase since the pandemic and colder months. It’s one of the only facilities open in the region during the pandemic, making the renovation project essential.
Though the building may look bare now, board member Sarah Ellzey says that the shelter is hoping to get the dorm completed by late spring.
“It’s easy to forget. I think that our neighbors are going without a place to sleep, sleeping in their car, so that’s important,” Ellzey said. “We have the blueprints; we’re really excited. It’s a big building, so there will be a lot of opportunities for people to stay.”
The shelter’s warming station is open to everyone daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The shelter is still raising funds for the renovation project.
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.