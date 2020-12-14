TRAFFIC ALERT: Several crashes reported on I-555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The director of Jonesboro’s E-911 system urged people to “slow down” following the report of three crashes on Interstate 555.
Jeff Presley reported the first crash with injuries shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, near the Commerce Drive exit.
Less than 30 minutes later, at 6:27, he reported a second crash near the Willow Road overpass blocking one lane.
A few minutes after that, at 6:45, Presley reported yet another crash in the southbound lanes I-555 east of the Red Wolf Boulevard exit.
“Please, slow down and expect traffic delays,” Presley said.
