TRAFFIC ALERT: Several crashes reported on I-555 (Source: WSAZ/Gray News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 14, 2020 at 6:55 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 6:55 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The director of Jonesboro’s E-911 system urged people to “slow down” following the report of three crashes on Interstate 555.

Jeff Presley reported the first crash with injuries shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, near the Commerce Drive exit.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 6:27, he reported a second crash near the Willow Road overpass blocking one lane.

A few minutes after that, at 6:45, Presley reported yet another crash in the southbound lanes I-555 east of the Red Wolf Boulevard exit.

“Please, slow down and expect traffic delays,” Presley said.

