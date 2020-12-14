Yale RB Alan Lamar grad transfers to Arkansas State

The Mississippi native played in the Ivy League in 2016, 2018, & 2019. He rushed for a total of 1,471 yards and 16 touchdowns. Lamar also had 309 receiving yards and 2 scores along with 371 kick return yards. He earned All-Ivy League honors in 2016 (2nd Team) and 2018 (1st Team). The Ivy League did not compete in sports this fall and winter because of COVID-19.