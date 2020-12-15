All 15 Red Wolves score, Arkansas State women beat Champion Christian

“The starters did what they needed to do and we’re trying to find some depth, but I’ve got to get some things going so we can build on that,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We started a different group to start the second half and got six stops in a row. We’re still figuring things out, and every time is an opportunity. We cannot take it for granted every time we step on the floor and take advantage of every opportunity, whether it’s a game or a practice. Hopefully we have some people who can get some things going and shake out some jitters that we haven’t been able to get out so far.”