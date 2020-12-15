Arkansas State football gets commits on day before Early Signing Period

Collierville (TN) defensive end Ethan Hassler tweeted Tuesday that he committed to the Red Wolves. The 3-star prospect had Power 5 offers from Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, & Wake Forest. Hassler also had notable offers from Memphis, Tulsa, & Liberty. Shelby Metro Sports named him the 2020 Region 7-6A Defensive Player of the Year. Hassler helped the Dragons reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1996.