Arkansas State football gets commits on day before Early Signing Period

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to build his first recruiting class at Arkansas State. He secured some commitments on the day before the Early Signing Period begins.
Oxford (MS) linebacker Tristan Shorter tweeted Tuesday that he committed to the Red Wolves. He played in the prestigious Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game this past weekend. Shorter had 75 tackles, 12 TFL, and 6 interceptions. 4 of those INTs were returned for touchdowns. The Chargers were 12 and 1 and reached the 6A State Championship Game.
Collierville (TN) defensive end Ethan Hassler tweeted Tuesday that he committed to the Red Wolves. The 3-star prospect had Power 5 offers from Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, & Wake Forest. Hassler also had notable offers from Memphis, Tulsa, & Liberty. Shelby Metro Sports named him the 2020 Region 7-6A Defensive Player of the Year. Hassler helped the Dragons reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1996.
The Early Signing Period starts Wednesday.
