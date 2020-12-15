Body found at used car lot, police investigating

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered at a used car lot. (Source: Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 15, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 11:54 AM

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered at a used car lot.

Gosnell police officers responded to Gilliam’s Used Cars, 845 AR-181, around 9:30 Monday morning.

Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles told Region 8 News that details are limited at this time due to it being an active investigation.

He did not say if the body was that of a man or woman.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

