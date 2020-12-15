Body found at used car lot, police investigating

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered at a used car lot.
Gosnell police officers responded to Gilliam’s Used Cars, 845 AR-181, around 9:30 Monday morning.
Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles told Region 8 News that details are limited at this time due to it being an active investigation.
He did not say if the body was that of a man or woman.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
