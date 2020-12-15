Businesses & school collect Christmas cards for healthcare workers, nursing home residents

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne Primary School students are showing their gratitude by making cards for healthcare workers and those in nursing homes.
It’s also a community effort that the whole town is getting involved with. Several businesses across Wynne have drop-off locations for Christmas cards that will be delivered to nursing homes.
Wynne Primary School has dedicated this month to showing gratitude.
They hand made banners and Christmas cards for frontline workers and the elderly who may not get to see their family as much during the pandemic.
Second-grader Brantley Serman thinks it’s important to spread Christmas cheer and let folks at retirement homes know they are missed this holiday season.
“So they feel happy, and they don’t feel sad that they don’t get to see their families that much,” Serman said.
Second-grader Kori Lacefield says that it’s an important project. It lets loved ones know that they haven’t been forgotten.
“I wanted to make the nursing home happy because their family can’t visit because of corona,” Lacefield said.
Principal Debra Heath says that this project is essential because it teaches gratitude at a young age, and 2020 has been a rough year for kids’ mental health. Acts of kindness like this can help kids deal with their emotions.
“Counselor talks to them about every time you do an act of kindness, it makes your heart grow bigger, and the children are learning that through showing acts of kindness,” Heath said. “It actually makes them feel better. It makes them happy and joyful that they’ve been able to give that joy to someone else.”
The school has also been working with ABC Realty, who started the idea and got other local businesses involved.
They’re not only taking Christmas cards but gift donations as well at various locations around town.
Broker Mark Jarrett says that the Wynne community has responded greatly, and they’re appreciative.
“So that during this time especially the ones that are accustomed to having visitors every day,” Jarrett said. “I’m sure they feel extra lonesome, and then the others we’d just like to bring a smile to their face to let them know that there is someone who cares about them.”
You can drop off gift donations to:
- ABC Realty, 750 E Bridges Ave D, Wynne, AR 72396
- Pro Land Title, 1004 Falls Blvd, Wynne, AR 72396
You can drop off Christmas cards to:
- ABC Realty, 750 E Bridges Ave D, Wynne, AR 72396
- Pro Land Title, 1004 Falls Blvd, Wynne, AR 72396
- Pop’s Grill, 805 S Falls Blvd, Wynne, AR 72396
- Graham Hardware, 111 E Union Ave, Wynne, AR 72396
- Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company, 1881 Falls Blvd, Wynne, AR 72396
All donations will be accepted until Dec. 23.
