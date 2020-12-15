City seeks reimbursement for demolition of property damaged by tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public Safety Council Committee met Tuesday and pushed the condemnation of a building damaged by the March 28 tornado to the full council.
The city demolished the building on 2221 Needham Street after the building began to lean toward a neighboring structure posing health, safety, and welfare risks.
The city is now seeking reimbursement of $11,279.13 to cover the demolition cost.
The city said that they have not been able to reach the owner of the property Carson Investments, LLC.
