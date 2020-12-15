Emerson Professional Tools to host job fair in Ash Flat

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Tech and engineering company Emerson plans on bringing over 200 jobs within the next four years to Ash Flat. Emerson will host a job fair on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at Ozarka College, with opening day approaching.
“Because of COVID, we didn’t get to do an on-the-ground announcement when we first went public with the decision for Emerson to move into the Ash Flat community,” Graycen Bigger, Executive Director of NEA Intermodal, said.“It’s a little bit more than a job fair... they’ll talk about what they’re making, they’re going to talk about the project timeline... and then go through the hiring process, what kinds of jobs are going to be available.”
Their professional tools division will be located just off of Highway 62 on Industrial Drive. Bigger says the demand for the fair was extremely high.
“Some positions are going to open up this week,” Bigger said. “Then we’ll see another wave in January, another wave in March, and then it’ll just keep building from there... but they filled up within 36 hours, there was a tremendous amount of interest for this.”
Leaders at Emerson will be at the fair, describing details about the division and the project timeline. Six sessions will be spread out over two days, with 30 to 35 people taking place.
If you missed out on signing up for the fair, Bigger says there will be more opportunities to learn more about Emerson. More details about the hiring process will be released on the NEA Intermodal and Ozarka College Facebook pages.
Emerson is expected to open by May 2021.
