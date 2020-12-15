Lawmakers feel like ‘silent partners’ on governor’s COVID team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During a rare state address on Dec. 10, Gov. Asa Hutchinson likened the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to a team.
While a group of Arkansas lawmakers says they appreciate the sentiment, they feel more like “silent partners” in the group effort.
In a letter addressed to the governor, the state representatives led by Dan Sullivan (R-53rd District) of Jonesboro said the legislature has acted as “good partners” during the current emergency.
But they take issue with Hutchinson’s suggestion that the general assembly “meet as a ‘committee of the whole’ to affirm his assumption of absolute and unbounded authority in dealing with COVID-19.”
The lawmakers stated they welcome the governor’s invitation to engage in a partnership; however, they “do not intend to affirm the governor’s actions in assuming authoritarian rule.”
They take particular issue with the governor’s decision to extend the emergency order first declared on March 11 and subsequently extended several times, including on Dec. 12.
“If the Governor is serious about involving the legislature, he should terminate the Emergency Order and follow Arkansas law to deal with the heathcare [sic] emergency as it is set out in the Administrative Procedure Act,” the lawmakers said.
The letter went on to state: “He should order the Secretary of the Department of Health to submit the directive/guidelines to the Legislative Council as required by law and allow us to vote on each and every one to assure that each is necessary and fairly implemented with an eye on healthcare as well as the preservation of fundamental rights and freedoms in accordance with our oaths of office.”
In addition to Sullivan, the letter was signed by Representatives Mary Bentley, Justin Gonzoles, Josh Miller, John Payton, Marcus Richmond, Brandt Smith, and Nelda Speaks.
The full letter:
