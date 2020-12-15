Lawmakers feel like ‘silent partners’ on governor’s COVID team

We welcome the Governor’s invitation to engage in a partnership with his administration in taking on the difficult but essential task of addressing the COVID-19 epidemic. We are, and have always been, willing to work with the Governor to address COVID-19, but not on the terms as set out in his address. We do not intend to affirm the Governor’s actions in assuming authoritarian rule. Arkansas has, as does the United States, a republican form of government. Power derives from the consent of the governed and the legislature is the most representative branch. If the Governor is serious about involving the legislature, he should terminate the Emergency Order and follow Arkansas law to deal with the heathcare emergency as it is set out in the Administrative Procedure Act. He should order the Secretary of the Department of Health to submit the directive/guidelines to the Legislative Council as required by law and allow us to vote on each and every one to assure that each is necessary and fairly implemented with an eye on healthcare as well as the preservation of fundamental rights and freedoms in accordance with our oaths of office. It is only then that the Governor’s vision will be realized allowing us to get through this crisis together.