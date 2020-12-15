Lawmakers feel like ‘silent partners’ on governor’s COVID team

Arkansas State Representative Dan Sullivan (Source: Arkansas House of Representatives)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 15, 2020 at 8:48 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 8:53 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During a rare state address on Dec. 10, Gov. Asa Hutchinson likened the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to a team.

While a group of Arkansas lawmakers says they appreciate the sentiment, they feel more like “silent partners” in the group effort.

In a letter addressed to the governor, the state representatives led by Dan Sullivan (R-53rd District) of Jonesboro said the legislature has acted as “good partners” during the current emergency.

But they take issue with Hutchinson’s suggestion that the general assembly “meet as a ‘committee of the whole’ to affirm his assumption of absolute and unbounded authority in dealing with COVID-19.”

The lawmakers stated they welcome the governor’s invitation to engage in a partnership; however, they “do not intend to affirm the governor’s actions in assuming authoritarian rule.”

They take particular issue with the governor’s decision to extend the emergency order first declared on March 11 and subsequently extended several times, including on Dec. 12.

“If the Governor is serious about involving the legislature, he should terminate the Emergency Order and follow Arkansas law to deal with the heathcare [sic] emergency as it is set out in the Administrative Procedure Act,” the lawmakers said.

The letter went on to state: “He should order the Secretary of the Department of Health to submit the directive/guidelines to the Legislative Council as required by law and allow us to vote on each and every one to assure that each is necessary and fairly implemented with an eye on healthcare as well as the preservation of fundamental rights and freedoms in accordance with our oaths of office.”

In addition to Sullivan, the letter was signed by Representatives Mary Bentley, Justin Gonzoles, Josh Miller, John Payton, Marcus Richmond, Brandt Smith, and Nelda Speaks.

The full letter:

In his 12/10/20 speech to the citizens of Arkansas, Governor Hutchinson said the Legislature has been good partners throughout the current emergency. That statement by the Governor suggests that he has been working with us on equal footing, but it has been a limited partnership and we have been largely silent partners. Now the Governor suggests that the General Assembly meet as a Committee Of The Whole to affirm his assumption of absolute and unbounded authority in dealing with COVID-19. We certainly appreciate the Governor’s recognition that the legislature has an essential role, however, it is not to affirm the assumption of total authority the Governor has exercised since March, but to review proposed rules issued by the department of health.
We welcome the Governor’s invitation to engage in a partnership with his administration in taking on the difficult but essential task of addressing the COVID-19 epidemic. We are, and have always been, willing to work with the Governor to address COVID-19, but not on the terms as set out in his address. We do not intend to affirm the Governor’s actions in assuming authoritarian rule. Arkansas has, as does the United States, a republican form of government. Power derives from the consent of the governed and the legislature is the most representative branch. If the Governor is serious about involving the legislature, he should terminate the Emergency Order and follow Arkansas law to deal with the heathcare emergency as it is set out in the Administrative Procedure Act. He should order the Secretary of the Department of Health to submit the directive/guidelines to the Legislative Council as required by law and allow us to vote on each and every one to assure that each is necessary and fairly implemented with an eye on healthcare as well as the preservation of fundamental rights and freedoms in accordance with our oaths of office. It is only then that the Governor’s vision will be realized allowing us to get through this crisis together.
Rep Dan Sullivan, Rep Mary Bentley, Rep Justin Gonzoles, Rep Josh Miller, Rep John Payton, Rep Marcus Richmond, Rep Brandt Smith, Rep Nelda Speaks
Letter addressed to Gov. Asa Hutchinson from Rep. Dan Sullivan, et. al

