Lucky Day: Frontier offering flights between Arkansas and Las Vegas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas vacationers are in luck.
Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin offering non-stop flights from Little Rock to Las Vegas.
The twice-weekly flights between the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and McCarran International Airport will begin March 11 with fares as low as $59.
“We’re delighted to announce new, nonstop flights from Little Rock to Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Furthermore, these new flights will adhere to our industry-leading health practices, including required temperature screenings, mask wearing, and enhanced cleaning of each aircraft.”
According to a news release, Frontier requires all customers and crew members to wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. They must also confirm they nor anyone in their household has had COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days, and sanitize their hands prior to boarding.
