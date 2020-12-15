Mayor Harold Perrin honored as he thanks council, community for the support

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council started with a presentation of the key to the city to Mayor Harold Perrin, Councilman Gene Vance, and City Clerk Donna Jackson.
Mayor Pro-Tem Chris Moore announced during Tuesday night’s meeting, the city named Dec. 15 as Harold Perrin Day in Jonesboro.
Mayor Perrin chose not to run for re-election due to a health issue.
Perrin has served the City of Jonesboro as mayor for the past 12 years.
In recent months, Mayor Perrin has been battling bladder cancer.
The city will temporarily name certain streets in honor of the three officials from Jan. 1, 2021, through Jun. 30, 2021.
The temporary honorary designation will not change the current street naming for official purposes.
- Huntington Avenue will have the honorary designation as Mayor Harold Perrin Avenue.
- Washington Avenue will be named Councilman Gene Vance Avenue.
- Matthews Avenue will be named City Clerk Donna Jackson Avenue.
Moore has helped the mayor these past few months, something Perrin said hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I do appreciate that very much because I know it takes a lot of time to go through and get prepared for those meetings,” Perrin said.
The mayor turned to Donna Jackson, who’s also retiring, and praised her for making the city’s dealings available to the public quickly.
“What you’ve done is show the people of Jonesboro the transparency of all of our city affairs,” he added.
Perrin acknowledged his family for the support they showed all of the years he was a public servant, including his wife of 52 years.
“Thank you Susan for understanding and supporting me all of that time,” he said.
Then, he discussed the federal, state, and local groups that helped him grow the city during his time as mayor.
Perrin said he and Sharron Turman were able to fulfill the vision of the Miracle League Park after starting with some funding in the city.
However, he knows it wouldn’t have been completed without the generous donations they received.
“All of the money above that was given or donated by people either in the City of Jonesboro or also in the state of Arkansas. I’m extremely pleased for that facility,” he said.
Something the council knew back in August when it voted unanimously to name the Miracle League Park after Mayor Harold Perrin.
The mayor believes parks like those have improved the quality of life of Jonesboro.
“Today Jonesboro is a cleaner safer and more effective, more desirable, and a more prosperous city,” he said.
It wouldn’t be a December city council meeting if they didn’t discuss next year’s budget.
Mayor Perrin touted the changes during his tenure, saying the budget grew 91-percent from 2008 to 2021.
The reserved funds went from $9.2 million, which he said would only pay for a month and a half of operations in the city, $21.5 million.
That’s a 134-percent increase.
In a few weeks, Mayor Harold Perrin will officially step down as Mayor-elect Harold Copenhaver takes on the role.
Perrin said they’ve met several times as they prepare for the transition of power, even ensuring Copenhaver’s participation in the 2021 budget.
“He was instrumental and working with us on the budget,” Perrin said. “I felt it only fair as outgoing mayor because he will have to live with that budget.”
He didn’t leave before telling the council about items they need to follow up on, like the Citizens Bank Building and the development of the downtown area.
He believes that area has so much potential.
“Your downtown area in my opinion is absolutely going to explode in the next two to three years,” he said.
The city adopted a resolution regarding a change order with Ramsons, Inc for the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex.
The new added cost to the project is $498,312. This brings the total of the project to $2,547,248.
The city also adopted a resolution to accept a land donation within Sylvan Hills Estates from the Frierson Corporation.
In new business, the city adopted a resolution allowing an agreement to issue bonds for leasing to Nice-Pak.
The city also passed an ordinance placing traffic signs in the city.
The signs would change the speed limit to 25 mph on Glendale Street, in Prospect Farms Subdivision, in Phase IV of Savannah Hill’s and Julia Lane.
It would change the speed limit from 35 mph to 45 mph on Easley Lane from Pacific to Highland Drive.
The speed limit would increase on Windover from Brown’s Lane to Harrisburg Road from 30 to 35 mph.
Stop signs would also be added to various intersections in town including Prospect Trail at Prospect Farm Road, Prospect Trail at Prospector Drive, Lazare Drive at Craighead Forrest Road, Keeneland Drive at Longcrest Drive, Keeneland Drive at Saddlecrest Drive, Hargis Drive at Keeneland Drive and Julia Lane at Evan Drive.
