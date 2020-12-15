For the 2nd straight night, a 1A team hung tough with a 5A team. Mammoth Spring hosted Greene County Tech, but the Golden Eagles come away with a 54-41 victory. GCT starts the season 7-0.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/15/20)
Greene County Tech 54, Mammoth Spring 41 (Boys)
Greene County Tech 64, Mammoth Spring 48 (Girls)
Nettleton 59, Wynne 51 (Boys)
Brookland 57, Westside 29 (Girls)
Earle 79, Buffalo Island Central 40 (Boys)
Piggott 67, Armorel 65 (Boys)
Armorel 37, Piggott 32 (Girls)
Sloan-Hendrix 45, Cedar Ridge 43 (Boys)
Cedar Ridge 61, Sloan-Hendrix 33 (Girls)
Tuckerman 55, Salem 51 (Girls)
Rector 50, Marmaduke 45 (Boys)
Manila 78, Walnut Ridge 56 (Boys)
Corning 39, Gosnell 27 (Boys)
White County Central 55, Heber Springs 29 (Boys)
Calico Rock 51, Shirley 50 (Girls)
Viola 68, Norfork 41 (Girls)
Pangburn 48, Harding Academy 43 (Girls)
