New construction underway at Craighead Forest Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead Forest Park visitors can see the lake from a new perspective with construction underway.
Workers with the Parks and Recreation Department are adding an overlook by the Joe N. Martin Pavilion.
The $15,000 project is expected to be complete in a couple of weeks and will offer park visitors a clear view of the lake.
Not only is the park getting this new feature, but the bandshell is also getting a facelift. They plan to redo the siding, rock work and doors.
Undergrowth and dead trees around the lake will also be cleared.
Director Danny Kapales says there’s always work to do.
“We have plenty to maintain and upkeep,” he said. “If we don’t stay busy keeping it, we will not keep the beautiful parks that you have here in Jonesboro.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.