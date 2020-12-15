Osceola Goodfellows prepares Christmas baskets for low-income families

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Goodfellows, along with several student volunteers in the Osceola School District, has been making Christmas baskets to ensure no one goes hungry for the holidays.
For 75 years, the Osceola Goodfellows have been reaching out to lower-income families each Christmas and Easter by providing them baskets filled with canned goods, flour, cornmeal, cookies, and some form of meat.
With a little extra help this year, the Osceola Goodfellows can give baskets to 450 people in their community with enough food to feed them for more than just one meal.
Steve Choals, president of the Osceola Goodfellows, says that he wants to continue to reach more people each year by providing food these food baskets.
“Next year we can do 600 people, then the following year a thousand,” Choals said. “That’s our goal… to reach as many people as we can.”
This year, Osceola has been able to provide a whole ham and whole chickens in the baskets.
Distribution of the baskets will begin Wed. Dec 16.
