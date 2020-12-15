Pemiscott County homicide investigation

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) -An unnamed 16-year-old juvenile is accused of murder in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
According to a press release from the Caruthersville Police Department, officers from the Caruthersville Police Department and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Monday, December 14, on East Haven in Caruthersville.
A man reportedly had head injuries.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
The juvenile was taken into custody.
Police say the juvenile admitted to the shooting.
The juvenile was transported to Charleston Juvenille Detection center and is awaiting a hearing to be charged as an adult.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.