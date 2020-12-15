Report: Ryan Aplin returning to alma mater as Arkansas State assistant coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones is adding another familiar name to his Arkansas State coaching staff.
AStateNation & The Athletic wer first to report that Ryan Aplin will return to his alma mater as an assistant coach.
Ap spent 2020 as the Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Before that, he was North Alabama offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. The record setting QB also had coaching stops at Chattanooga, Auburn, and Ole Miss.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.