Rivercrest prepares for 4A State Championship matchup with Shiloh Christian

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - After battling the elements and some injuries last week in the state semifinals against Warren, Rivercrest has found itself in familiar territory: Preparing to hit the road to Little Rock to compete for a state championship.
The road back to War Memorial Stadium hasn’t been a terribly long one. Just a few years ago in 2017, the Colts won it all against Junction City as member of 3A.
“One thing Coach Kelly Chandler told me, just be sure to enjoy it,” said head coach Johnny Fleming. “You know you want to go win this game because it’s waht you’ve worked for, but you know don’t let any of things distract from being here. Because that’s a big privilege just to be here. I can guarantee you every other team in the state wishes they had the chance that we have right now.”
The eight seniors on this year’s roster were just freshman during that title run and while making minimal contributions to that team, it was the experience of being present that is so valuable three years later.
We might have been freshmen during 2017, but we weren’t treated differently,” said senior lineman Gunnar McCullar. “I mean we did get harder at practice, but that’s what happens when you step up. But they still treated us like family and we all got in it together.”
Rivercrest QB Kam Turner has smashed several program records in the 2020 season. “You know I’ve been in War Memorial a couple of times,” Turner said. “So you know the environment’s going to be different. The stadium you know is going to be bigger and louder. So you know it’s going to be cold, wind is going to be different. Just make sure everybody stays focus and know it’s just a regular game.”
Another tough task stands in their of way of more hardware and that’s Shiloh Christian. The Saints come in 13-1 with an offense averaging 46 points per game.
“Well you watch them on film and you just see how well coached they are,” Fleming added. “I mean they’re always in the right place, you never anybody get behind them on defense. You know they’re sure tacklers. Usually if the first guy gets to you is usually the one that’s going to tackle you. It’s going to take a good effort on our part.”
Rivercrest is a school with rich football history not only in northeast Arkansas, but across the entire state. The 13-0 Colts say that nothing would be better than cementing their place in program history.
“That’d be great. Ending my senior year, my last game, it would great for the program, great for the team,” Turner said. “It would mean honestly the world to me,” McCullar added. “It would be the Christmas present ever.”
Rivercrest faces Shiloh Christian Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:00pm on AETN.
Road to War Memorial - Rivercrest (13-0)
September 4th: Colts 56, Paragould 24
September 11th: Colts 41, Valley View 24
September 18th: Colts 40, Brookland 23
September 25th: Colts 46, Pocahontas 26
October 2nd: Colts 48, Cave City 7
October 9th: Colts 55, Westside 19
October 16th: Colts 55, Osceola 27
October 30th: Colts 35, Trumann 6
November 6th: Colts 45, Blytheville 21
November 20th: Colts 38, Pottsville 6 (4A 1st Round)
November 27th: Colts 48, Prairie Grove 23 (4A 2nd Round)
December 4th: Colts 61, Crossett 27 (4A Quarterfinals)
December 11th: Colts 55, Warren 35 (4A Semifinals)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.