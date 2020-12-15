Service dogs provided for veterans; a community affair

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several organizations are joining forces this holiday season to help veterans by providing them a service dog.
The Jonesboro VFW Post 1991 received $100,000 in grants through the Federal CARES Act in November.
They decided to use $16,000 to pay Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Michelle Hill’s Dog Training Academy to see the veteran dog project through.
“We said, ‘What better way to help a veteran in need than a service animal?’” Senior Vice Commander Robert Murphy asked.
The dogs at NEAHS are potential candidates to fill these service dog positions. Michelle Hill will choose viable candidates from these dogs.
Then six veterans chosen by the Beck Pride Center will decide which dog will be trained specifically for them and their needs.
“Being able to give that connection to someone else who fought for our country and gave us the freedoms that we have, I feel it’s very important for me to use the skill set that I have to give back to someone,” Hill said.
She became invested in veterans’ wellbeing years ago.
“It’s very important to me. My father is a Vietnam Veteran and growing up, I saw him connect with our dogs,” she said.
Whether the veteran has back issues, is wheelchair-bound, or has PTSD, Hill said she could train the dog to aid them with any issue.
Hill said the training for each dog would take 1.5 years, and the veteran will be a part of the entire training experience.
“It’s a journey for both the veteran and the dog and I’m right there with them the whole way,” she said.
Murphy said the VFW Post hopes to help more veterans receive a service dog.
“Don’t give up hope. We are looking at more grants to be able to continue this effort in the future into 2021.”
