Sheriff warns of real estate scam

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If a stranger calls claiming they have rights to your property, do not believe them.
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Tuesday someone is calling local property owners claiming some sort of real estate transaction.
Miller says these are a scam and warns residents to hang up the phone.
The calls appear to be coming from California and not the Clay County Assessor’s Office, which he said residents can call if they have any questions.
Those living in Corning should call the assessor’s office at 870-857-3133. Piggott residents can call 870-598-3870.
Miller also advises citizens to never give personal information to anyone over the phone, regardless of who they claim to be.
