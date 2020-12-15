Silver Alert issued for Forrest City woman

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old Forrest City woman.
Police say Rhadelle Leanette Love was last seen about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the 2300 block of N. Washington St. near the Greyhound Bus Station.
Love is described as a black female standing 5′ 3″ and weighing 140 pounds.
She has black shoulder-length hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing black, red and white plaid fleece pants and black Sketchers tennis shoes.
If you know where Love is call Forrest City police at (870) 633-3434
