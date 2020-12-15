St. Bernards issues first COVID vaccine to healthcare worker

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nurse Practitioner Philip Faughn has been on the frontlines at St. Bernards Medical Center since COVID began. He was the first worker to receive a vaccine administered by the hospital Tuesday.
Faughn, an APRN, has been working in the COVID unit. He sees the toll COVID-19 takes on people daily, saying the virus has killed people younger than him.
“I wanted to get the vaccination as soon as possible,” Faughn said. “I want to be able to stay well and be able to continue to work and take care of these patients and also come home to my family.”
Faughn says he did extensive research on the vaccine before getting the shot. He says the statistics, the efficacy rate, and the overall effort put into the vaccine put him at ease in getting the shot.
“This is something [experts have] been working on for 20 years, just not for this specific virus,” Faughn said. “When SARS came out, they were working on a vaccination and working on the technology that we need to put us where we’re at right now to make the vaccination that they’ve made.”
Faughn adds that it’s a relief to know that the vaccines are available, first to the frontline workers and eventually, to the public.
“I just want to encourage everybody to get the vaccination,” Faughn said. “I want to see an end to COVID, I want to see this stop. This has been a crazy year, it’s changed the lives of everybody on this planet... As brothers and sisters of the world, [let’s] get together and let’s put this behind us.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.