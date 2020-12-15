Stephen F. Austin cancels men’s basketball matchup with Arkansas State

The Arkansas State men’s basketball road game this Wednesday, Dec. 16, against Stephen F. Austin has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Lumberjacks’ program.
With cancellations from earlier in the season, A-State has two dates to fill and will attempt to add additional games. Any schedule updates will be released as soon as they are finalized and posted at AStateRedWolves.com.
A-State’s next scheduled contest is the non-conference finale against Champion Christian on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).
