U.S. senators pay tribute to fallen Helena-West Helena police officer

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, remembered Helena-West Helena Police Officer Travis Wallace who was killed in the line of duty back on Nov. 12, 2020.
Officer Travis Wallace was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a suspect in a shooting that happened on Sunday, Nov. 8.
“Officer Wallace served with professionalism and dedication,” Boozman said. “He demonstrated his passion and commitment for helping those in need. We celebrate his life and example of courageous selfless public service.”
“Officer Wallace did his job and his duty with honor. Now his watch has ended, but we will always remember the great sacrifice he made to keep his community and our state safe. May he rest in peace,” Cotton said.
Officer Wallace left behind a 10-year-old son.
