WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson says that NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro was one of the first to get the vaccine in the state.
NEA Baptist CEO Sam Lynd says that the hospital did 10 vaccinations on Monday.
They are looking at 80 today.
Even with the vaccine, Lynd reminds us to follow CDC guidelines with the holiday approaching.
Gov. Hutchinson gives the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
The governor says the rolling positivity rate is “too high.”
Dr. Romero says that we will most likely have another vaccine by Moderna.
The Department of Corrections will be awarded another 43,000 rapid tests from the Department of Health.
