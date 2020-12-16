AMMC receives vaccines, COVID Unit Director first in line

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - More and more COVID-19 vaccines are being received and given across Region 8. Arkansas Methodist Medical Center received theirs Tuesday night and began administering them Wednesday.
Front-line medical personnel is the first to receive the vaccine nationwide.
At AMMC, Registered Nurse Ashley DeWitte works as a director for the ICU and COVID Unit.
“I’ve never had to watch people die without their family there, without someone being there to hug them,” she said. “This is the most devastating virus I’ve ever seen.”
That’s why she volunteered to be the first person in the hospital to get the vaccine.
“I want to help protect me, my patients, and the rest of my community by doing my part in getting the vaccine,” she said.
Director of Pharmacy Stan Carmack brought in the 220 vaccines. The hospital plans to administer 100 vaccines Wednesday to employees who want the vaccine.
Then the remainder of the vaccines will be given through the end of this week into next week.
“We’re trying to space out the vaccine over a period of a few days,” Carmack said. “There’s a small chance you would have an immune response that would make you feel bad the next day so we’re separating our staff from in the same units.”
DeWitte said for those in the community who deny the virus; she said it’s real.
“Even if you feel like you’re someone who won’t get sick from it, if you feel like you won’t have long-term effects, there are many people out there that you’ll come in contact with, that will.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.