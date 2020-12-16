Butch Jones’ first Arkansas State recruiting class includes a TCU transfer

Another D1 transfer is coming to Jonesboro. TCU wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt signed on Wednesday, he’ll have 2 years left of eligibility. Hunt played in 3 games in 2020. He appeared in all 12 games in 2019, recording 20 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown. His first career touchdown was a spectacular 24-yard grab, in which he got a hand down in the end zone, on a 4th-and-9 pass to tie the Baylor game in the first overtime.