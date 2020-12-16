Butch Jones’ first Arkansas State recruiting class includes a TCU transfer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to assemble his first recruiting class at Arkansas State.
Another D1 transfer is coming to Jonesboro. TCU wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt signed on Wednesday, he’ll have 2 years left of eligibility. Hunt played in 3 games in 2020. He appeared in all 12 games in 2019, recording 20 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown. His first career touchdown was a spectacular 24-yard grab, in which he got a hand down in the end zone, on a 4th-and-9 pass to tie the Baylor game in the first overtime.
Here’s all the players the Red Wolves have signed so far.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School
Wyatt Begeal* QB 6-0 189 Fr. Cibolo, Texas/Steele HS
Ethan Hassler LB 6-3 220 Fr. Collierville, Tenn./Collierville HS
Te’Vailance Hunt* WR 6-3 200 Jr. Texarkana, Texas/TCU
Alan Lamar* RB 5-9 202 Sr. Olive Branch, Miss./Yale
Bobby McMillian RB 5-10 190 Fr. Vero Beach, Fla. /Vero Beach HS
Justin Parks* DB 6-1 180 Fr. Gardendale, Ala./Gardendale HS
Tristan Shorter LB 6-0 190 Fr. Oxford, Miss./Oxford HS
Nason Simmons OL 6-7 280 Fr. Canton, Ga./Cherokee HS
Makilan Thomas OL 6-3 295 Fr. Little Rock, Ark./Central HS
Omari Walker WR 5-9 175 Fr. McKinney, Texas/McKinney HS
*midyear signee available for spring camp
You can view more details on the entire Arkansas State recruiting class here.
