Butch Jones introduced as new A-State head football coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New Arkansas State Head Football Coach Butch Jones spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday afternoon.
In a news conference brought to you live by Region 8 News, Arkansas State Vice-Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir introduced Jones as the 31st head coach in A-State history.
“I knew once this process started, I wanted to be quick but not hurry,” Mohajir said. “I really wanted to make a move before Signing Day.”
Once Jones took the stage, he said he was truly humbled to be the head coach.
“One of the things that attracted me was the stability of leadership. When you take a look at our facilities, we take a back seat to no one in this conference or the country,” he added.
At one point, he got emotional about Alabama’s Head Coach Nick Saban.
“You have to always evolve,” he said. “The 3 years at Alabama allowed me to self reflect. You constantly look for improvement. You never waste an opportunity to get better.”
He also announced 10 new signings to the team addressing his goals for the students.
“Our mission is to graduate student-athletes, prepare them for life after football, & win championships,” he said.
He also thanked former Head Football Coach Blake Anderson for the work he put into this program the last 7 years before he left.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.