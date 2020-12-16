Dec. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Dec. 16, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Your midweek is going to look and feel a lot like yesterday, where gray skies hold temperatures near 40°F.
High pressure builds across Region 8 today and tomorrow, leading to a warming trend into the 50s this weekend.
Our warmup does come with scattered showers Saturday morning, although rainfall totals stay well under a quarter-inch.
We kick off the next workweek with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and sunny, dry conditions.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Jonesboro firefighters want to know what sparked an early-morning blaze at an apartment complex. Aaron Castleberry will have a live report at 6.
After years of serving the people of Jonesboro, retiring Mayor Harold Perrin finally received the key to the city.
A nurse practitioner who has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic says it’s a “relief” to finally have a vaccine available to help in the fight.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
