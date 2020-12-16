Failing classes at home? District says students must return to school

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport School District administrators have a strong message for students: If you complete the first or second semester with a D or F in a class, you will return to in-class, on-site learning.
According to a Wednesday news release, the policy change will take effect when students return for the second semester on Monday, Jan. 4.
The policy does not apply to students with passing grades of C or higher, or with one of the following exceptions:
- Students that are required to quarantine due to testing positive [for] COVID 19.
- Students that are required to quarantine due to close contact status due to COVID 19.
- Students that have documentation of being high risk for the COVID 19 virus.
- Students that have documentation that a family member that resides in the same home are at high risk for the virus.
Furthermore, all students engaged in virtual learning are also required to contact their school to set a time for required formative assessments.
