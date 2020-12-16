GCT and PSD discuss testing staff for COVID-19

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Arkansas are able to test staff members for COVID-19 before entering the classroom or facility.
Earlier in the year, the Arkansas Department of Education reached out to schools to see if they’d be interested in receiving COVID-19 tests.
Greene County Tech School District did not make the initial cut but requested to be contacted if they were able to add schools in the future.
Later, GCT was contacted back to be notified they were getting the rapid tests called BinaxNOW.
In December, the school tested the volunteer staff members. Five employees tested positive in one day, forcing Greene County Tech Middle School to transition to virtual learning.
“It’s helpful in one way, it keeps you from spreading the virus if you have someone not showing symptoms but they do have the COVID virus but then it puts you in a tough spot because then you’ve got to replace staff members,” Superintendent Gene Weeks said.
They test on Monday. On average schoolwide, 20-30 staff members get the BinaxNOW test. Weeks hopes other schools get the tests, too.
“I would encourage any school to do the testing if they can get personnel that it will give you a window into what, when you have to make decisions about pivoting and it just gives you another resource,” he said.
Paragould School District is in the process of receiving rapid tests for their staff.
The school said they’re hoping to have their tests active after winter break.
