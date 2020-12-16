Jonesboro LB Marco Avant & Wynne OL Terry Wells headline Razorback signing class

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two NEA standouts are in the 2021 Arkansas football signing class.
Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant put pen to paper with the Razorbacks Wednesday morning. He earned All-Conference honors in 2020 with the Golden Hurricane. Avant recorded 101 tackles (62 solo), 2 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles this season. Marco also played high school ball at Forrest City. He had 150 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, and 2 INT in 2018 & 2019 with the Mustangs.
Wynne OL Terry Wells signed with Arkansas Wednesday morning. He earned All-State honors in 2019 and 2020. The Yellowjackets were 13-1 and reached the 5A State Semifinals. Wells is a four-star prospect by 247 Sports & Rivals. Rivals ranked him as the #1 player in Arkansas in the 2021 class. Wells was named the outstanding lineman at the U.S. Army All-American National Combine.
You can view the entire 2021 Arkansas recruiting class here.
