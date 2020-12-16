Jonesboro LB Marco Avant & Wynne OL Terry Wells headline Razorback signing class

Wynne OL Terry Wells signed with Arkansas Wednesday morning. He earned All-State honors in 2019 and 2020. The Yellowjackets were 13-1 and reached the 5A State Semifinals. Wells is a four-star prospect by 247 Sports & Rivals. Rivals ranked him as the #1 player in Arkansas in the 2021 class. Wells was named the outstanding lineman at the U.S. Army All-American National Combine.