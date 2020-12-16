98.1 The Max announces death of Chris Jarman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis radio community has lost a legend in the broadcast industry.
Mid-South radio station 98.1 The Max posted a video on Facebook announcing the death of Chris Jarman. According to the video, Jarman had a ‘tragic accident’ which caused his death.
Vice President of Cumulus Media, Morgan Bohannon, said Jarman was taken to Batesville, Arkansas due to the lack of ICU beds in Memphis.
Jarman was 50 years old when he died.
We’re still working to confirm more details. Check back for updates.
