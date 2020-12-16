98.1 The Max announces death of Chris Jarman

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 16, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 8:59 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis radio community has lost a legend in the broadcast industry.

Mid-South radio station 98.1 The Max posted a video on Facebook announcing the death of Chris Jarman. According to the video, Jarman had a ‘tragic accident’ which caused his death.

It is with great sadness we share the tragic loss of our beloved Chris Jarman. Thank you for all of the calls and messages expressing sympathy. Please continue to pray for his family.

Vice President of Cumulus Media, Morgan Bohannon, said Jarman was taken to Batesville, Arkansas due to the lack of ICU beds in Memphis.

Jarman was 50 years old when he died.

We’re still working to confirm more details. Check back for updates.

