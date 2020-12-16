Osceola receives check from Miss. Co. Electric Co-op

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Electric Cooperative agreed to reimburse their capital credit back to their customers, including Osceola Municipal Light and Power.
The check was for $114,835 and presented by Brad Harrison, CEO of Mississippi County Electric Cooperative.
Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson is recommending that the check goes toward the customers at Osceola Municipal Light and Power as a credit on their bills.
With 2,800 total customers at Osceola Light and Power, each customer gets $40 to $50.
Mayor Wilson said while this may not be a lot of money, she wanted to still help the people of Osceola after a financially challenging year.
“It’s a difficult time for everyone,” said the mayor. “Financially, everyone is having a hard time right now. $40 or $50 is not a lot of money but it’s going to help a lot of our customers and a lot of our residents.”
Paying it forward is one of Mayor Wilson’s campaign promises, which was to address the high power bill issue in Osceola.
Residential and retail customers will receive their checks after Christmas.
