Police department hands out toys to kids while on patrol

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The officers at the Wynne Police Department are going the extra mile by handing out toys to kids as they patrol.
Over the past week, the department has been handing out dolls, balls, and toys to kids around town.
Officer Bobby Swan says that this year has been challenging because of the pandemic. They hope this brings some joy to families during a difficult time.
“It allows us to be able to interact with children on a positive note. To be able to...with them when they see that police are giving them toys for Christmas,” Swan said.
AnyWay Technologies has made several toy donations.
President Joshua Brodbent says that they came up with the idea.
They wanted to give back to the community, and he says they knew the department could reach deserving kids, and the project will allow an opportunity for children to bond with officers.
“Kinda looked back across 2020, and we saw this negative publicity with law enforcement, and we really had this idea of allowing our law enforcement officers to something both at the same time to give back and connect to the community,” Brodbent said. “Especially the younger generation, kids to give them something to interact with and really just have fun this Christmas season because there really hasn’t been a whole lot of fun this year.”
Officer Swan says they hope to show the community and children that they are not just there for the bad times.
“They’re always excited to see us, handing them toys. It really brightens their day,” said Swan.
Swan says that they are here to help, protect, and in this case, serve.
“Especially with children, they see us mostly on traffic stops or writing citations, and it’s always a bad day for someone a lot of times when we show up to a call or whatever else,” said Swan. “This really gives us an opportunity to present ourselves and introduce ourselves in a much positive light.”
