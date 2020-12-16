Police investigating fatal stabbing

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fight Tuesday night resulted in a Searcy man being stabbed to death.
Police Chief Steve Hernandez said the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at a location on North Spring Street.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Bryan Holt, suffering from a stab wound. An ambulance took him to Unit Health where he later died.
According to a Wednesday news release, officers learned that Holt had been in a “physical altercation” when he was stabbed.
The case is under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information that can help detectives, should contact the Searcy Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.
