SoutheastHEALTH administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered at SoutheastHEALTH on Wednesday, December 16.
Five employees were vaccinated.
The hospital said on Tuesday it expected to initially receive 2,925 doses of the Pfizer brand vaccine, which is a two-dose series given 21 days apart.
Due to the initial, limited supply of the vaccine currently available, the first group to receive the vaccine will be the hospital employees, both in Cape Girardeau County and the region.
“It’s critical that we lessen the stress on our staff caring for both COVID-19 patients and the general medical/surgery patients,” said Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Matt Janzow. “These healthcare workers have demonstrated a commitment to provide care to our most vulnerable.”
He said the vaccine is not mandatory for employees.
Janzow also said he reached out to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, area hospitals and long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Dexter, Sikeston and Perryville to coordinate vaccination efforts for their staff.
Once health care workers have been vaccinated, Southeast will begin collaborating efforts to offer vaccinations for high-risk populations.
As vaccine availability expands, Janzow said Southeast will begin a phased approach as directed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It includes:
- Phase one - health care workers, essential workers, high-risk populations
- Phase two - phase one populations, all Missouri residents as availability of vaccine increases
- Phase three - all Missouri residents
Janzow said SoutheastHEALTH was chose as a pre-positioning site for the vaccine because of the wide geographic area it serves, its central location in southeast Missouri and “our ongoing commitment to the good health of our community. We are honored to be a part of this historic development in the fight against COVID-19.”
The hospital has ultra-cold storage units required for the Pfizer vaccine.
Four other hospitals in Missouri were also named pre-positioning sites: Barnes-Jewish in St. Louis, Mercy in Springfield, SSM St. Mary’s in Jefferson City and Truman in Kansas City.
