Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 16, 2020 at 5:39 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 5:39 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday night when his pickup truck slammed into a tree.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15 on Route KK, four miles west of Wappapello.

Dominick A. Esquivel of Poplar Bluff was eastbound when his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore pronounced Esquivel dead at the scene at 10:39 p.m.

According to the MSHP crash report, Esquivel was not wearing a seat belt.

