Teen killed in single-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday night when his pickup truck slammed into a tree.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15 on Route KK, four miles west of Wappapello.
Dominick A. Esquivel of Poplar Bluff was eastbound when his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree.
Butler County Coroner Andy Moore pronounced Esquivel dead at the scene at 10:39 p.m.
According to the MSHP crash report, Esquivel was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.