Wednesday’s Arkansas State/Grambling women’s basketball matchup canceled

Wednesday’s Arkansas State home women’s basketball game versus Grambling State has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the GSU women’s basketball program.
Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Dec. 17 to conclude its non-conference schedule, hosting Champion Christian with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
