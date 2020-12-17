Dec. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Dec. 17, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We begin Thursday with sunny and cold weather, but a batch of low-level cloud cover should move overhead by midday.
These clouds will hold afternoon highs near 40°F once again with west winds.
We expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, as well, before our next chance of rain arrives on Saturday.
Guidance has trended toward upward to a half-inch of rainfall primarily in the morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Documents allege the executive secretary of a local housing authority used public funds to pay herself.
In addition to testing students on their math and reading skills, two local districts are considering a different kind of test for their teachers and staff.
Close but not yet: Lawmakers continue to hammer out a COVID-19 economic bill that could put $600 into American pockets.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.