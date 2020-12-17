Homeless man discusses having no shelter in Jonesboro; officials say it’s coming

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the City of Jonesboro shifts to new leadership in the upcoming weeks from Mayor Harold Perrin to Mayor Harold Copenhaver, one of the items of interest is homelessness and how to find a solution to the problem.
Homeless people seem to be noticed more in the downtown area. Two homeless people said there are good and bad people: those who help them and others who taunt and throw things.
Both people have one thing in common, they want help.
“We stay in a building back here. We’re really not supposed to be in it but that’s the only place we’ve got out of the cold,” Josh Lesley said.
The death of his mother in Dec. 2019 forced him to move to the streets and his father joined him.
He peddles for money on the corner of Main and Johnson. His goal is $40 per day. While he will stay until he has enough money for groceries and cigarettes, he doesn’t want to steal.
“I’d rather beg for it than steal for it,” he said.
As Region 8 News interviewed Lesley, a stranger handed him two grocery sacks of food. He said, “God, bless you.”
He said he does want to work for what he has but faces obstacles.
“People won’t hire homeless people because they’re afraid we’ll steal from them,” he said.
Mayor Perrin said the city is working on the homeless issue at hand. The city has secured three Community Development Block Grants.
One of which, is going to help the Veterans Village, nonprofits, and homelessness. This grant is worth over $360,000.
Communications Director Bill Campbell said more announcements to this project would come in 2021.
Mayor-Elect Copenhaver said he has a plan once he takes office.
Under Mayor Perrin’s lead, he developed a task force that created The HUB Homeless Resource Center which works to help the homeless.
Director Kim Chase said the task force has done their part and she’s confident Jonesboro will get a homeless shelter sooner rather than later.
She said it’s time to get the shelter up and running.
“If not now, then when? If not us, then who? Who’s going to do it? We have to get it done,” she said.
They’ve put in the effort to test the homeless for COVID-19 four times this year. Chase said it’s important to keep their health on the forefront, too.
The other homeless person in downtown Jonesboro Region 8 News spoke with declined to go on camera. They did mention they want more help than what’s available right now.
Lesley agreed that the homeless want and need it.
“A place where we can get out of the weather, take showers, stuff like that.”
