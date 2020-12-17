Jim Ranger talks what’s next after competing on NBC’s “The Voice”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice” is complete and Newport Native Jim Ranger was the second runner up and now the million-dollar question is what’s next.
Ranger is back home in Bakersfield, Calif. and now he is basking in his gratefulness.
“I feel like my entire life, I was raised to do the most you can with what you’ve been given, and when you do that you bring glory to God. It doesn’t matter how little it is or how much it is, you know, so I’ve had all these moments in my life where I try to do the most I can even if it’s a little bit, and then now this opportunity comes around, which is a lot and so for me it was, do the most you can with it. And, and, you know, living that out and let the spirit that’s in me speak more than my words have to,” Ranger said.
He is now back home with his wife and children, and he says being reunited with them has been the best moment of 2020.
“All and all we’ve been in a bubble for a little over five months of 2020, and it is a huge sacrifice, you know, more so for my family than it was for me,” Ranger said.
And for him, family, being kind and loving is everything he stands for.
“I get to thinking about my grandparents. You know, what’s the reality is, is where we are, we’re always standing on the shoulders of our, our generations before us, and anything I achieve is because of the generation before me. Did something with their life and pass it on to their kids,” Ranger said. “And that’s what I want. As people aren’t going to know my grandparents’ name, but the fact that they know my name. That’s, that’s part of their legacy.”
Even while being grateful for this moment, he says he is itching to get in the studio.
“I’ve actually got a lot of writing done while I was there, being in the bubble. Because, you know, when you’re not working on music, you’re just kind of in your hotel room there’s not a whole lot to do. So I do a lot of writing so I got a lot of music,” Ranger said.
Several are waiting to see what he has in store. He says that he has several conversations going on about the possibilities of what could happen next. But, of those things, he’s ready to perform at home.
“I have two main goals. As soon as I can get something organized, that’s to do something special in my two home areas man, and that’s gonna be Bakersfield California and there in Arkansas,” Ranger said.
He says he actually has family all over the state, and it’s an honor to represent them all.
“They have been in this with me the entire way, and is just it’s one of the coolest things to be able to make them proud,” Ranger said.
